Manchester City defender's move to Bayern could not happen

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker may decline a move to Bayern Munich, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the player is in negotiations with the English club to extend his contract, which currently runs until the summer of 2024. It was previously reported that the German club was interested in acquiring the player in the summer transfer window.

In the current season, the 33-year-old Walker has played 39 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring no goals and providing one assist.