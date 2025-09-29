RU RU ES ES FR FR
Solid results.
Football news Today, 01:31
Miguel Solomons
Managing without Neymar. Santos extend unbeaten run to four matches

Santos played another Brazilian Serie A fixture, this time away to Bragantino, in the early hours of Monday, September 29.

It’s now four straight league matches without defeat for Santos. However, it’s worth noting they’ve managed just one win in that stretch. The clash with Bragantino also ended in a draw. Santos led 2–1 until the 77th minute but failed to hold their advantage – 2–2.

Neymar missed out once again due to injury, though his absence hasn’t weighed heavily on the team. Without him, they have managed both a win and a series of draws. For now, there is no clear timeline for his return.

Santos currently sit 16th in the Brazilian Serie A standings with 27 points from 24 rounds, now five points clear of the relegation zone. They are also just three points shy of a Copa Sudamericana berth.

Daily Sports News