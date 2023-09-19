RU RU NG NG
Main News Manager Marcel left his position

Head coach Olympique de Marseille Marcelino has left his post, reports L'Equipe.

The Spanish specialist informed the team that he was leaving his post. Marcelino is already discussing his resignation with the club management - it has not been accepted yet, but the coach has made it clear that he wants to leave. If the resignation is accepted, Jean-Pierre Papin will probably lead the team in the match against Ajax in the League.

Marcelino took charge of Marseille this summer. The team won 2 in 7 matches, was relegated from the Champions League to the Europa League, and is currently in 3rd place in League 1.

On 11 May 2017, it was not announced that he had agreed to lead Valencia after the 2016/17 season. Under his leadership, the team finished fourth in the Primera Division two years in a row, and also won the Spanish Cup and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. Despite the successful results, on September 11, 2019, Marcelino was fired from the position of head coach of Valencia due to a conflict with club president Peter Lim.

On January 3, 2021, he returned to coaching, signing a contract with Athletic Bilbao. And already on January 17, the team under his leadership beat Barcelona 3:2 in extra time (2:2 in regular time) in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, three days before that they also defeated Real Madrid in the semifinals (2: 1).

