Man United legend concerned about challenges in signing top players

Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole expressed concerns about the "Red Devils" facing difficulties in attracting star players due to the team's decline. In a conversation with Betfred, the Man United legend stated:

"It’s going to be very interesting to see how they plan on doing that in the summer and how they plan on enticing players to come to Old Trafford. A lot of it depends on where Manchester United finishes in the Premier League this season and whether they’re going to be playing European football next season or not. If there’s no European football, and they’re trying to entice players, then how are they going to sell their project? The possibility of winning the FA Cup or League Cup? Winning the Premier League? Nobody knows if Manchester United are going to be playing in the Champions League the season after next and the season after that".

Cole also complained that star players could be poached by nearby competitors:

"How many players would turn down Manchester City or Liverpool to join Manchester United? This summer is going to be really interesting"

In the current UEFA Champions League campaign, the "Red Devils" failed to advance from the group stage, finishing fourth in a group with Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray. Previously, Manchester United refrained from signing Karim Benzema due to potential violations of financial fair play rules.