It is known why Manchester United refused to sign Benzema

One of the candidates to strengthen Manchester United's attacking line in the winter transfer window was the Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, but the "Red Devils" decided against signing him. Here's why.

According to the Daily Mail, the Ballon d'Or winner's salary amounts to £86 million per year, and the club is concerned about potentially violating financial fair play rules.

Currently, Manchester United is grappling with an injury crisis among its forwards. Rasmus Hojlund remains the only forward after Anthony Martial was sidelined for 10 weeks due to injury.

Benzema is currently going through challenging times in Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman arrived 17 days late for the team's training camp, during which time the club couldn't reach him for ten days.

Subsequently, he was suspended from team activities. It was later reported that Benzema expressed a desire to leave Al-Ittihad, but he soon refuted those statements himself.