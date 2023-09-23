Man City midfielder will miss three games for a brutal foul against player Nottm Forest

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:21
Manchester City won a confident victory over Nottingham Forest (2-0) in the match of the 6th round of the English Premier League. Already in the 14th minute the score was 2:0 in favour of the "citizens", which was enough for them to win the match.

However, the events today were not only positive for Josep Guardiola.

At the beginning of the second half, City midfielder Rodri received a straight red card: the player grabbed an opponent, Morgan Gibbs-White, by the throat. After VAR, the Man City player was removed from the pitch.

According to the rules, Rodri should be disqualified for the next three matches. Thus, he will miss the games of the "citizens" against Newcastle in the FA Cup, as well as against Wolverhampton and Arsenal in the English premier League.

Recall that Manchester City tops the table of the English Premier League: after six matches the team has six wins.

Spanish midfielder Rodri has been playing for City since the summer of 2019. This is his first red card in his career.

