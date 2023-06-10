EN RU
Man City has found a top footballer

Football news Today, 06:52
Photo: RB Leipzig Twitter

Croatian defender Josko Guardiol may leave RB Leipzig this summer.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are interested in the player.

It is known that the English champion has already held talks with the 21-year-old player.

Competitor for the transfer of the player is "Real", which is also looking for reinforcement in the defensive line.

Guardiola is estimated by Transfermarkt to be worth about 75 million euros.

