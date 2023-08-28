Man City defender moves to Barcelona

Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo is moving from Manchester City to Barcelona on loan, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter.

Last season, the Portuguese started in Manchester City, but already in the winter he moved to Germany. Bayern Munich took the player on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Thus, the player became useless to anyone, because due to the conflict with Pep Guardiola, the Spanish specialist did not want to see the player in his team.

Catalan Barcelona is the only team that showed interest in the Portuguese full-back. However, due to the financial component, she could not execute this contract. Currently, all issues have been resolved and Cancelo is moving to the Spanish giant. Lease with the option to buy the player later. The player is ready to fly to Barcelona today.

In Manchester City, Joao Cancelo played 98 matches, scored five goals and provided 11 assists. In Munich, the Portuguese played 15 matches, scored once and provided four assists.