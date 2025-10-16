Mamelodi Sundows'Morena expects a tough game for Sundowns in Nigeria

The Brazilians midfielder says Caf matches have never been a walk in the park

Thapelo Morena expects an electrifying atmosphere in Nigeria when Betway Premiership champions face Nigerian side in Remo Stars.

Stars have given free entry to their passionate supporters for this Champions League qualifying round to be played on Sunday.

"The atmosphere is going to be crazy," says Morena to Kickoff website.

"The game will start from when we land in Nigeria, so we are going to have to put our minds in it and whatever comes our way, we just have to move it.

Sundowns’ last season’s runners-up to Egyptian side, Pyramids, will be hoping to go past Stars who have postponed two of their games to ensure they prepare well for this match to take place at M.K.O Abiola Stadium, which has an artificial turf.

With this being Morena’s 10th season at Chloorkop one would expect the speedy winger to be more experienced in such matches.

He added that Sundowns will give nothing below what they have always dished out as a team.

"We are definitely sure that we will do our level best," said Morena.