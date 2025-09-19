RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 20, 2025

Football news Today, 13:40
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 20, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/DurbanCity_FC

Durban City travel to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Championship clash. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to catch the action.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City: what you need to know about the match

Mamelodi Sundowns currently sit second in the league table with 15 points from seven rounds. The Brazilians have claimed four victories and drawn three times. Their only setback came in the MTN8 semifinals, where they lost to Orlando Pirates in a penalty shootout. They trail the league leaders by just a single point, though Sekhukhune still have a game in hand.

Durban City, newcomers to this season’s Betway Championship, have made an impressive start. In their opening six fixtures, they’ve recorded three wins, two draws, and just one defeat. With 11 points to their name, Durban City occupy fourth place, only two points behind the third-placed side.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City: when and where the match will take place

The Betway Championship Round 7 encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Durban City will take place on Saturday, September 20, with kickoff set for 20:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 11:00

  • New York 14:00

  • Panama 14:00

  • Toronto 14:00

  • Port of Spain 15:00

  • London 19:00

  • Yaoundé 20:00

  • Abuja 20:00

  • Cape Town 21:00

  • New Delhi 23:30

  • Sydney 04:00

  • Kiribati 06:00

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City: where to watch the match online

The Round 7 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Durban City will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

