Maldini recalled the most difficult opponents in his career

Former AC Milan and Italy defender Paolo Maldini named the players he found it most difficult to play against.

According to him, the strongest players were Diego Maradona and Ronaldo.

At the same time, the Italian did not speak out about Lionel Messi, as he did not play against him.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a great scorer, but there is less magic in his game than Diego and Ronaldo. I was fast and physically strong, but they were even faster," he said.

Recall that Maldini is now the technical director of the Milan club.