Magnificent Cunha. WhoScored has announced the Premier League Team of the Week

The statistical platform WhoScored has unveiled the symbolic team of players following the conclusion of the 23rd round of the English Premier League.

The forward for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mateus Cunha, received the highest rating. His performance was appraised at 9.69 points. Cunha's three goals led Wolves to victory over Chelsea (4:2).

Additionally, midfielder Phil Foden from Manchester City and striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa received very high ratings, with 9.44 and 9.43 respectively. Foden netted a hat-trick against Brentford last round, while Watkins scored a goal and provided two assists to his teammates in the match against Sheffield United.

Team of the Week of the Premier League by WhoScored:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/MEdzRD0tEV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 6, 2024

After 23 rounds in the Premier League, Liverpool leads the standings. Manchester City trails by two points with one game in hand. They have Arsenal breathing down their necks, coming in third.