Maestro! Lionel Messi becomes the all-time top assist provider in international football

Another milestone for the legendary Argentine.
Football news Today, 06:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match between Puerto Rico Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Messi confidently leads his team to victory.

Details: Following Argentina’s emphatic 6-0 win over Puerto Rico in a friendly, it was confirmed that Lionel Messi, by providing two assists, has become the greatest assist provider in the history of international football.

Leo’s tally for Argentina now stands at 60 assists. The previous record was held by Messi’s former teammate Neymar, who registered 59 assists for Brazil. American Landon Donovan rounds out the top three with 58 assists.

Messi has also notched a staggering 398 assists across his entire career, combining both international and club competitions.

Reminder: Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"

