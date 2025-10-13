Madness! History! Bravo! Cape Verde qualify for World Cup for the first time ever
This is a fantastic achievement for the country.
Football news Today, 14:07Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/nahuelzn
They left mighty Cameroon behind.
Details: Today, the Cape Verde national team clinched a 3-0 victory over Eswatini in the 10th round of World Cup Qualifying Group D, securing first place and a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup.
This is a historic achievement for Cape Verde, who have never before played at the World Cup finals.
- Read also: South Africa vs Rwanda: Can South Africa claim a convincing victory?
On their road to the World Cup, Cape Verde outperformed the likes of Cameroon, Libya, Angola, Mauritius, and Eswatini.
Cape Verde collected 7 wins, 2 draws, and just 1 defeat in the group, earning 23 points to finish as group winners.
Second place went to Cameroon, who will continue their journey in the playoffs.
Reminder: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Togo's line-up against South Sudan