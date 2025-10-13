Madness! History! Bravo! Cape Verde qualify for World Cup for the first time ever

This is a fantastic achievement for the country.

They left mighty Cameroon behind.

Details: Today, the Cape Verde national team clinched a 3-0 victory over Eswatini in the 10th round of World Cup Qualifying Group D, securing first place and a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

This is a historic achievement for Cape Verde, who have never before played at the World Cup finals.

On their road to the World Cup, Cape Verde outperformed the likes of Cameroon, Libya, Angola, Mauritius, and Eswatini.

Cape Verde collected 7 wins, 2 draws, and just 1 defeat in the group, earning 23 points to finish as group winners.

Second place went to Cameroon, who will continue their journey in the playoffs.

🇨🇻HISTORY! Cabo Verde have qualified for their first ever #FIFAWorldCup!#WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/8oMiVZ2eP5 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 13, 2025

