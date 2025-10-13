2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Togo's line-up against South Sudan

Togo-South Sudan, a decisive match.

Togo's Sparrowhawks coach, Nibombe Daré, has revealed his starting lineup for the match against South Sudan. Kick-off is at 1:00 PM GMT.

A surprising thing on the new list of players is the absence of captain Djene Dakonam, who is injured and has returned to his club for treatment.

The official list

STEVEN MENSAH (GK) KEVIN BOMA ​MAWOUNA AMEVOR KENNEDY BOATENG ​EVRA AGBAGNO ABDOUL-SABOURH BODE ​KEVIN DENKEY GUILLAUME YENOUSSI ​ROGER AHOLOU ​ALAXY ROMAO (C)

​THIBAULT KLIDJE