2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Togo's line-up against South Sudan
Togo-South Sudan, a decisive match.
Togo's Sparrowhawks coach, Nibombe Daré, has revealed his starting lineup for the match against South Sudan. Kick-off is at 1:00 PM GMT.
A surprising thing on the new list of players is the absence of captain Djene Dakonam, who is injured and has returned to his club for treatment.
The official list
- STEVEN MENSAH (GK)
- KEVIN BOMA
- MAWOUNA AMEVOR
- KENNEDY BOATENG
- EVRA AGBAGNO
- ABDOUL-SABOURH BODE
- KEVIN DENKEY
- GUILLAUME YENOUSSI
- ROGER AHOLOU
- ALAXY ROMAO (C)
THIBAULT KLIDJE