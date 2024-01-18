RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Lyon is determined to sign the Dutch striker

Lyon is determined to sign the Dutch striker

Football news Today, 08:12
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Lyon is determined to sign the Dutch striker Photo: Everton / author unknown

French club Lyon is showing specific interest in Villarreal striker Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutch forward is currently on loan at Everton in the English Premier League this season, and according to insider Fabrizio Romano, Lyon is pressing Everton to facilitate the transfer.

The player himself is interested in the move to France, as Lyon is willing to provide him with more playing time, something he has not experienced much at Everton this season.

In the current Premier League campaign, Danjuma has played in 13 matches, starting in only four of them, and has scored just one goal.

Danjuma's contract with Villarreal runs until the summer of 2026, and Transfermarkt values the player at 17 million euros.

It's worth noting that Everton could face points deductions or financial penalties for the second time this season for violating Financial Fair Play rules.

Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024