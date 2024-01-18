Lyon is determined to sign the Dutch striker

French club Lyon is showing specific interest in Villarreal striker Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutch forward is currently on loan at Everton in the English Premier League this season, and according to insider Fabrizio Romano, Lyon is pressing Everton to facilitate the transfer.

The player himself is interested in the move to France, as Lyon is willing to provide him with more playing time, something he has not experienced much at Everton this season.

In the current Premier League campaign, Danjuma has played in 13 matches, starting in only four of them, and has scored just one goal.

Danjuma's contract with Villarreal runs until the summer of 2026, and Transfermarkt values the player at 17 million euros.

It's worth noting that Everton could face points deductions or financial penalties for the second time this season for violating Financial Fair Play rules.