Luis Zubeldía Takes Charge at Fluminense

According to Cadena 3, Fluminense confirmed on Thursday the appointment of Luis Zubeldía as its new head coach. The Argentine signed a contract through the end of 2026 and will begin working with the first team on Friday, following Renato Portaluppi’s resignation after the club’s elimination in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals against Lanús.

Zubeldía, who won the 2023 Sudamericana, arrives with a full staff that includes assistants Maxi Cuberas, Carlos Gruezo and Alejandro Escobar, along with fitness coach Lucas Vivas. The Tricolor board is banking on the group’s experience to stabilize a shaken squad and guide it back to international relevance, with the clear goal of adding silverware to the club’s cabinet.

“Zubeldía’s last team was São Paulo. In 2024, he took them to the quarterfinals of both the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, and secured a sixth-place finish in the Brasileirão, earning direct qualification to this year’s Libertadores,” Fluminense noted in its statement.

The club introduced the hire on social media with a direct message to its fans: “Luis Zubeldía is the new coach of Fluminense. The Argentine signs with the Tricolor until the end of 2026. Welcome.”

By turning to Zubeldía, Fluminense is making a clear bet on international expertise and long-term planning, hoping his leadership can restore momentum and put the Rio side back among the contenders in South American football.

