Renato Gaúcho Resigned from Fluminense and Blasted Social Media’s Role in Football

Renato Gaúcho stepped down as head coach of Fluminense following the team’s 1-1 draw against Lanús at the Maracanã, a result that eliminated the Brazilian side from the Copa Sudamericana. The veteran coach, a multiple title winner with Flamengo, said he had already submitted his resignation to the club president before speaking to the press.

Gaúcho used the occasion to deliver a striking statement: “With social media, football is over.” He criticized the constant scrutiny and online hostility faced by players and coaches, arguing that platforms have fueled an endless cycle of criticism.

“Even Guardiola, who I consider the best coach in the world, was called stupid. Today, everyone on social media acts like a coach,” he added, underscoring how the game has been reshaped by external noise.

Gaúcho’s tenure began in April after Mano Menezes’s departure and reached its peak during the Club World Cup, where Fluminense reached the semifinals before falling to Chelsea. The Sudamericana exit and his blunt farewell highlight a turbulent and short-lived chapter at the Rio de Janeiro club.

According to O Globo, Fluminense’s board has already started weighing options. Permanent assistant coach Marcão is set to take charge on an interim basis against Botafogo, while veteran Abel Braga —a club idol with strong ties to president Mário Bittencourt— has emerged as a leading candidate. Former Atlético Mineiro boss Cuca is also on the radar, though no official approach has been made yet.