Luis Suárez issues statement and apologises for behaviour after Leagues Cup final

The striker offers an apology to his opponents.

Inter Miami fell 0-3 to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, but the real drama unfolded after the final whistle, with Luis Suárez at the centre of controversy.

Details: The Uruguayan forward spat at a member of the opposition staff. He has since taken to Instagram to issue a statement apologising for his conduct.

Quote: “I want to apologise for my behaviour after the game. It was a moment of great tension and frustration, when things were happening that shouldn’t have, but that does not justify my reaction. I made a mistake, and I am truly sorry. This is not the image I want to project. Not for my family, not for the club – they don’t deserve to be affected by this. I regret what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the chance to acknowledge my mistake and apologise,” he wrote.

Reminder: The incident not only overshadowed Seattle’s triumph but also put Suárez at risk of significant disciplinary measures.