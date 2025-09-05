RU RU ES ES FR FR
The striker offers an apology to his opponents.
Football news Today, 04:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Luis Suárez issues statement and apologises for behaviour after Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami fell 0-3 to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, but the real drama unfolded after the final whistle, with Luis Suárez at the centre of controversy.

Details: The Uruguayan forward spat at a member of the opposition staff. He has since taken to Instagram to issue a statement apologising for his conduct.

Quote: “I want to apologise for my behaviour after the game. It was a moment of great tension and frustration, when things were happening that shouldn’t have, but that does not justify my reaction.

I made a mistake, and I am truly sorry.

This is not the image I want to project. Not for my family, not for the club – they don’t deserve to be affected by this.

I regret what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the chance to acknowledge my mistake and apologise,” he wrote.

Reminder: The incident not only overshadowed Seattle’s triumph but also put Suárez at risk of significant disciplinary measures.

