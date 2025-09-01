RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chaos in Leagues Cup Final as Suárez Spits at Seattle Staff Member

Chaos in Leagues Cup Final as Suárez Spits at Seattle Staff Member

Football news Today, 16:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Chaos in Leagues Cup Final as Suárez Spits at Seattle Staff Member Chaos in Leagues Cup Final as Suárez Spits at Seattle Staff Member

Seattle Sounders won the 2025 Leagues Cup with a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami, but the final at Lumen Field was overshadowed by a postgame brawl, according to AppleTV coverage. Cameras captured Luis Suárez spitting at a Seattle staff member amid a chaotic scene that erupted seconds after the final whistle.

The match, settled by goals from Osaze de Rosario, Alex Roldán and Paul Rothrock, appeared to end without controversy. Tensions escalated when Suárez confronted Obed Vargas, drawing in Sergio Busquets, who struck the midfielder with his fist. Vargas fell, sparking a melee that involved Maxi Falcón, Jackson Ragen and Tomás Avilés, who was thrown to the ground by Jon Bell. Players like Benjamín Cremaschi and Reed Baker attempted to intervene but failed to stop the escalation.

The climax came when Suárez argued with Gene Ramírez, a member of Seattle’s Team Security and Player Relocation department. Cameras clearly showed the striker spitting at Ramírez’s face, an act that caused outrage on and off the field.

Under Leagues Cup regulations, spitting at an opponent or staff member carries a minimum six-game suspension. The tournament’s Disciplinary Committee is expected to review the incident immediately, leaving the veteran forward facing serious consequences. Meanwhile, Seattle’s second international trophy risks being overshadowed by Suárez’s actions.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Seattle Sounders FC Seattle Sounders FC Schedule Seattle Sounders FC News Seattle Sounders FC Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
Related Team News
Could a lengthy suspension be looming? Luis Suárez spits in opponent’s face Football news Today, 03:52 Could a lengthy suspension be looming? Luis Suárez spits in opponent’s face
Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match Football news Today, 02:01 Emotions ran high! Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players brawl after the match
Messi misses out on silverware as Inter Miami suffer crushing defeat in Leagues Cup final Football news Today, 01:14 Messi misses out on silverware as Inter Miami suffer crushing defeat in Leagues Cup final
Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown Football news 29 aug 2025, 19:45 Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown
Messi Delivers as Inter Miami Reach the Leagues Cup Final Football news 28 aug 2025, 16:05 Messi Delivers as Inter Miami Reach the Leagues Cup Final
Galaxy Falls to Seattle in Leagues Cup Semifinal Football news 28 aug 2025, 16:00 Galaxy Falls to Seattle in Leagues Cup Semifinal
Related Tournament News
MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals Football news 22 aug 2025, 00:39 MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals
Liga MX Fails to Reach Leagues Cup Semifinals Again Football news 21 aug 2025, 17:35 Liga MX Fails to Reach Leagues Cup Semifinals Again
Did it without Messi. Luis Suárez lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup semifinals Football news 21 aug 2025, 01:22 Did it without Messi. Luis Suárez lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup semifinals
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores