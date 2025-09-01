Chaos in Leagues Cup Final as Suárez Spits at Seattle Staff Member

Seattle Sounders won the 2025 Leagues Cup with a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami, but the final at Lumen Field was overshadowed by a postgame brawl, according to AppleTV coverage. Cameras captured Luis Suárez spitting at a Seattle staff member amid a chaotic scene that erupted seconds after the final whistle.

The match, settled by goals from Osaze de Rosario, Alex Roldán and Paul Rothrock, appeared to end without controversy. Tensions escalated when Suárez confronted Obed Vargas, drawing in Sergio Busquets, who struck the midfielder with his fist. Vargas fell, sparking a melee that involved Maxi Falcón, Jackson Ragen and Tomás Avilés, who was thrown to the ground by Jon Bell. Players like Benjamín Cremaschi and Reed Baker attempted to intervene but failed to stop the escalation.

The climax came when Suárez argued with Gene Ramírez, a member of Seattle’s Team Security and Player Relocation department. Cameras clearly showed the striker spitting at Ramírez’s face, an act that caused outrage on and off the field.

Under Leagues Cup regulations, spitting at an opponent or staff member carries a minimum six-game suspension. The tournament’s Disciplinary Committee is expected to review the incident immediately, leaving the veteran forward facing serious consequences. Meanwhile, Seattle’s second international trophy risks being overshadowed by Suárez’s actions.