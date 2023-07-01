Luis Enrique wants PSG to buy Manchester City leader

Sky Sports reports that Paris Saint-Germain is showing interest in Manchester City and Portuguese national team midfielder Bernardo Silva.

According to the source, the French club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. PSG's prospective coach, Luis Enrique, is said to be insisting on the purchase of the Portuguese midfielder. The transfer fee could amount to €75 million.

Earlier reports also indicated interest from Al-Nassr in signing the player.

In the previous season, the 28-year-old Silva played 55 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.