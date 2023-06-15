Lucescu told about his conversation with Guardiola after the Champions League final

Dinamo coach Mircea Lucescu spoke to Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola before the Champions League final against Inter (1-0).

"I spoke with Guardiola before and after the match. He is very smart and knows what he always does. If he wins, he was able to choose the best way. Whoever wants to win always turns to Guardiola," Tuttomercatoweb quoted Lucescu as saying.

Recall that both coaches have won 35 trophies in their careers and share second place in this indicator.

The leader in the number of titles won is Alex Ferguson, who has 49 trophies.