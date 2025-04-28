Lucas Vázquez wants to stay at Real Madrid. What decision did the club make?

Real Madrid is on the brink of significant personnel changes, and it's not just about the head coach position.

Details: According to Relevo, Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vázquez has made it clear to the club's management that he wants to stay for the next season.

However, the club is still uncertain whether to extend the right-back's contract. As it stands, the 2025 Club World Cup matches are likely to be Vázquez's last for Real Madrid.

This means that the 33-year-old Spaniard will have to find a new club as a free agent in July.

Vázquez has been playing for Real Madrid's first team since 2015. In total, he has scored 38 goals and provided 72 assists in 396 matches.

Reminder: It was announced today that Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has reached an agreement with the Brazil national team.