Lucas Ribeiro agrees to move to Brazil. Which club is in question?

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Lucas Ribeiro has been showcasing impressive form and has now caught the attention of one of South Africa’s football powerhouses.

Details: According to Globo Esporte, the player has agreed to join Brazilian side Fluminense. Earlier this week, Mamelodi Sundowns received an official offer from the South American club.

Fluminense first made contact with the player’s representatives during the Club World Cup. Talks then continued in Qatar following the tournament.

Last season, Ribeiro claimed the Golden Boot in the Betway Premier League. He played 51 matches for Sundowns, scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists, establishing himself as one of the team’s key players.

Ribeiro's current contract with Mamelodi Sundowns runs until 2028, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €2.5 million.

