It's on! Lucas Ribeiro leaves Mamelodi Sundowns camp

Details: According to SoccerBeat, 26-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro has left the team's base in Rustenburg amid negotiations with Fluminense.

This means Ribeiro is unlikely to feature for the team in the upcoming MTN8 tournament, which kicks off this weekend.

Last season, Ribeiro played 51 matches for Sundowns, scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists, establishing himself as one of the team's key players.

Recently, the Brazilian side Fluminense has been strongly linked with interest in the media.

Ribeiro's current contract with Mamelodi Sundowns runs until 2028, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €2.5 million.

