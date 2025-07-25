RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns may release player to Tanzanian side

Mamelodi Sundowns may release player to Tanzanian side

Simba could strengthen their squad with a player from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Football news Today, 09:58
Miguel Solomons
Mamelodi Sundowns may release player to Tanzanian side Photo: iDiski Times

Last season, Simba finished second in the Tanzanian Premier League and are now looking to reinforce ahead of the new campaign.

Details: The Tanzanian club is currently showing interest in Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema. Simba is considering a loan move for the 29-year-old. The player has been featuring less regularly in Sundowns’ starting lineup and is open to a change of scenery. The proposed loan would last for the 2025/26 season.

Maema joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 and has made 120 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists.

We also reported earlier that 29-year-old central defender Rushine De Reuck has completed a move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Tanzanian club Simba.

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns have a wealth of young talent, though not all of them manage to break into the first team. The Brazilians often give their promising players opportunities to develop elsewhere through loan moves.

Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
Simba SC Simba SC Schedule Simba SC News Simba SC Transfers
Football news Today, 09:58 Mamelodi Sundowns may release player to Tanzanian side
