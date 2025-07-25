Mamelodi Sundowns may release player to Tanzanian side

Last season, Simba finished second in the Tanzanian Premier League and are now looking to reinforce ahead of the new campaign.

Details: The Tanzanian club is currently showing interest in Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema. Simba is considering a loan move for the 29-year-old. The player has been featuring less regularly in Sundowns’ starting lineup and is open to a change of scenery. The proposed loan would last for the 2025/26 season.

Maema joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 and has made 120 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists.

We also reported earlier that 29-year-old central defender Rushine De Reuck has completed a move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Tanzanian club Simba.

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns have a wealth of young talent, though not all of them manage to break into the first team. The Brazilians often give their promising players opportunities to develop elsewhere through loan moves.