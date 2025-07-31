Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence”

Lucas Paquetá broke his silence following a ruling by an independent Regulatory Commission of the English FA, which cleared him of match-fixing allegations related to betting markets. The Brazilian midfielder, currently with West Ham United, emphasized his consistent stance: “From day one, I maintained my innocence against these very serious accusations.”

Paquetá had been accused of intentionally trying to receive yellow cards in four Premier League matches—against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United, and AFC Bournemouth—allegedly to benefit third parties involved in betting. After a formal hearing, the Commission ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges under FA Rule E5.1.

“I can’t say much more at this moment, but I’m deeply thankful to God and excited to return to playing football with a smile on my face,” said Paquetá. He also expressed gratitude toward his wife, West Ham, the fans, and his legal team.

However, the Commission did find Paquetá guilty of two breaches of FA Rule F3, for failing to comply with the investigation’s requirements. While the player denied those charges as well, the Commission determined he did not fully respond to the FA’s questions. The sanction for these infractions will be announced soon.