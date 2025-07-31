RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence”

Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence”

Football news Today, 19:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence” Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence”

Lucas Paquetá broke his silence following a ruling by an independent Regulatory Commission of the English FA, which cleared him of match-fixing allegations related to betting markets. The Brazilian midfielder, currently with West Ham United, emphasized his consistent stance: “From day one, I maintained my innocence against these very serious accusations.”

Paquetá had been accused of intentionally trying to receive yellow cards in four Premier League matches—against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United, and AFC Bournemouth—allegedly to benefit third parties involved in betting. After a formal hearing, the Commission ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges under FA Rule E5.1.

“I can’t say much more at this moment, but I’m deeply thankful to God and excited to return to playing football with a smile on my face,” said Paquetá. He also expressed gratitude toward his wife, West Ham, the fans, and his legal team.

However, the Commission did find Paquetá guilty of two breaches of FA Rule F3, for failing to comply with the investigation’s requirements. While the player denied those charges as well, the Commission determined he did not fully respond to the FA’s questions. The sanction for these infractions will be announced soon.

Related teams and leagues
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:30 Leagues Cup Clash Between San Diego FC and Tigres Faces Tsunami Concerns Football news Today, 20:06 USL Awards League One Expansion Franchise to Eugene, Oregon for 2026 Launch Football news Today, 20:05 Camilo Mayada Leaves Peñarol, Returns to Danubio After Over a Decade Football news Today, 19:30 Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence” Football news Today, 19:10 River Plate and AFA Clash with Government Over New Tax Decree Football news Today, 19:00 Keylor Navas Praises Pumas’ Mentality After Penalty Shootout Win Football news Today, 18:35 Deportivo Cali Signs Winger Johan Martínez in Last-Minute Transfer Football news Today, 18:05 Cuti Romero Captains Tottenham in Preseason Derby Win Over Arsenal Football news Today, 17:30 Matías Abaldo Close to Joining Independiente Football news Today, 17:00 Chaos Erupts in Boca: Three Players Defy Locker Room Ejection
Sport Predictions
Football 01 aug 2025 Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores