Loves pizza and Pepsi. Vinicius Junior stars in a new funny commercial

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has appeared in a lively new commercial, showing off his love for Pepsi and pizza. The footballer shared the video on his Instagram page.

The ad features a scene where Vinicius arrives for an interview with a journalist, but suddenly gets a notification that his pizza has been delivered. Without hesitation, the Brazilian abandons the interview, ignoring the journalist as he dashes home, where friends, pizza, and Pepsi are all waiting for him.

Vinicius captioned the video with the phrase, “My favourite combo? Pizza Hut, Pepsi and Friends,” making it clear that an evening spent with good company, a cold Pepsi, and some pizza is far more appealing to him than any interview.

It's worth noting that the Brazilian is no stranger to commercials, regularly collaborating with Pepsi and other major brands. Recently, he also starred in a humorous ad for a popular Brazilian laundry detergent.

But things haven't been going as smoothly for Vinicius on the pitch. The forward's form has noticeably dipped, especially in recent months. As a result, rumors are intensifying that he could soon leave Real Madrid and move to Saudi Arabia.