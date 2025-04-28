Love is in the air! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate Wrexham's promotion to the Championship with a kiss

Wrexham football club owner Ryan Reynolds and his beloved Blake Lively couldn't hold back their emotions after the match that secured their team's promotion to the English Championship. Lively shared photos from the stadium on her Instagram page.

The star actors arrived in Wales on Saturday to attend the match between Wrexham and Charlton Athletic. A 3-0 victory in this match allowed the club to secure their promotion to the Championship early, bringing immense joy to the star-studded guests of the match.

Lively and Reynolds celebrated in the stands and, after the match, took to the field to congratulate the players and even took some photos with fans. The Hollywood stars were thrilled that their team accomplished the goal and will now play in a higher league.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Rob McElhenney watched as Wrexham A.F.C. beat Charlton F.C. 3 to 0 -- a pivotal match that elevated Wrexham to the Sky Bet Championship league. https://t.co/BKYRiVW7Zz — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 28, 2025

It should be noted that this is Wrexham's third promotion in 3 years. The team has been steadily climbing from the lower divisions, advancing a step each year. If the success continues, by 2026, the club could make it to the Premier League, which would be an incredible achievement for them.