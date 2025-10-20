Looks like betrayal... Jannik Sinner will not represent Italy in the Davis Cup

Jannik has other plans.

The 24-year-old Italian has made a different choice.

Details: Today it was revealed that the world No. 2, 24-year-old Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, has decided not to join Italy's squad for this November’s Davis Cup campaign.

Reports indicate that Sinner plans to compete in three more tournaments this year, but his participation in the Davis Cup should not be expected.

The Davis Cup quarterfinal matchups currently stand as follows:

Italy vs. Austria.

France vs. Belgium.

Spain vs. Czech Republic.

Argentina vs. Germany.

Italy’s provisional squad has been announced as: Lorenzo Musetti, Flavio Cobolli, Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, Andrea Vavassori.

The final round of the Davis Cup will take place from November 18 to 23 in Bologna, Italy.

