Record-breaking prize money in tennis history. Sinner defeats Alcaraz again in the Six Kings Slam final

The Italian pockets $6 million!

This week in Riyadh, the second edition of the Six Kings Slam unfolded, featuring fierce competition for a massive cash prize among Fritz, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz. The final showdown brought together the latter two—just like last year—to decide the champion.

Neither Sinner nor Alcaraz faced much resistance in the semifinals, and the final itself turned out to be relatively one-sided. Last year, Sinner needed three sets to clinch victory, but this time the Italian, ranked world no. 2, wrapped it up in just two sets—6-2, 6-4.

JANNIK SINNER DEFEATS CARLOS ALCARAZ IN STRAIGHT SETS #AlcarazSinner pic.twitter.com/sLJAceaoHf — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2025

It’s worth noting that the total prize pool for this commercial tournament reached $13.5 million. Sinner earned $6 million, while the other participants each took home $1.5 million.