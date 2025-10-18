Record-breaking prize money in tennis history. Sinner defeats Alcaraz again in the Six Kings Slam final

ES ES FR FR
The Italian pockets $6 million!
Today, 16:25
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
This week in Riyadh, the second edition of the Six Kings Slam unfolded, featuring fierce competition for a massive cash prize among Fritz, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz. The final showdown brought together the latter two—just like last year—to decide the champion.

Neither Sinner nor Alcaraz faced much resistance in the semifinals, and the final itself turned out to be relatively one-sided. Last year, Sinner needed three sets to clinch victory, but this time the Italian, ranked world no. 2, wrapped it up in just two sets—6-2, 6-4.

It’s worth noting that the total prize pool for this commercial tournament reached $13.5 million. Sinner earned $6 million, while the other participants each took home $1.5 million.

