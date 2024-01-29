Liverpool's captain is uncertain about his future with the team following Klopp's departure.

The departure of Liverpool's head coach Jürgen Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke marks the end of an era for the club, potentially leading to significant consequences.

The future with the Reds is uncertain for the team captain, Virgil van Dijk, following Klopp's departure. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Van Dijk acknowledges the substantial work ahead for the club in replacing not only the coach but the entire staff.

He states, "It's a big question if I'll be part of the new era at the club after Klopp. I don't know. The club has a big job ahead, everyone knows that. To replace not only the coach but the entire staff, so much needs to be done. I'm very curious to see which direction everything will take, and when that becomes known, then we'll see. For now, I have nothing to say. It will be the end of Klopp's era, and I'm still part of that."

The 32-year-old Dutchman joined Liverpool in the winter of 2018 from Southampton for almost 85 million euros. In the current season, he has played 24 matches for Liverpool, scoring two goals and providing two assists.