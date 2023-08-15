Liverpool star could move to Al-Nasr Ronaldo

Saudi club "Al-Nassr," where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is showing interest in Liverpool's goalkeeper and Brazilian national team player Alisson, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the Saudi club could acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. The Brazilian goalkeeper is interested in the move as he is being offered very favorable personal contract terms.

It's worth noting that during the current summer transfer window, Liverpool has already sold midfielder Jordan Henderson to "Al-Ittifaq," midfielder Fabinho to "Al-Ittihad," and forward Roberto Firmino joined "Al-Ahli" as a free agent, all in Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old Alisson has been playing for Liverpool since the summer of 2018. He joined the English club from the Italian side AS Roma. The transfer fee was €62.5 million. He has played a total of 232 matches for Liverpool across all competitions, conceding 205 goals. He managed to keep clean sheets in 103 matches. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Alisson has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2015. He has played a total of 61 matches for the Brazilian national team, conceding 23 goals. He kept clean sheets in 41 matches.