Liverpool ready to pay around €60m for Belgian talent

Liverpool are interested in signing Southampton and Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to a tweet from journalist Ben Jacobs.

According to the source, the English club can pay 58 million euros for the player. At the same time, the Merseysiders hope to agree on a price reduction. The Belgian is also interested in Arsenal.

Lavia, 19, made 35 appearances in all competitions for Southampton last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.