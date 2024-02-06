Liverpool midfielder sidelined for a month due to injury

Liverpool will soon be forced to play without their main attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to the Hungarian publication Index, the footballer will miss three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury, which prevented him from playing in the last match against Arsenal (1:3).

The 23-year-old Hungarian only recovered from a previous hamstring injury late last month. He returned to the pitch in the match of the FA Cup Round of 32 final against Norwich (5:2).

Szoboszlai is expected to miss 7-8 of the next 7 matches of Jurgen Klopp's team. He will definitely not play in the League Cup final against Chelsea, which will be held at Wembley on 25 February.

This season Szoboszlai, who moved to Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer, has 5 goals and 4 assists in 28 matches in all competitions.