Liverpool is still considering Bayern winger as a replacement for Salah

Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Despite lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia amounting to £150 million, Salah might part ways with Liverpool, considering his importance to the team.

According to Diario Sport, Liverpool has identified Bayern winger and former Manchester City player Leroy Sané as the replacement for the 31-year-old Egyptian.

While Barcelona also showed interest in Sane, reports suggest that the German has decided against joining Barcelona. However, returning to the Premier League, even to Liverpool, is not ruled out.

Sane's contract with Bayern is also valid until the summer of 2025, and Bayern is currently working on extending it. If Liverpool manages to persuade Sane not to renew with Bayern, they could become the primary contenders for his signature.