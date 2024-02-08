Liverpool is preparing to replace van Dijk with a former Manchester City defender

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk may leave the club after Jürgen Klopp's departure, but the Merseysiders are already preparing a replacement for their central defender.

According to The Standard, Liverpool is monitoring Fulham center-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who could become a free agent in the summer.

The contract of the 26-year-old player expires in the summer, and his good performances for Fulham have not only attracted Liverpool's interest but also intrigued Milan.

Liverpool is interested in acquiring a central defender this summer as they begin to plan for life after Jürgen Klopp.

English players are needed for the Merseyside club to meet UEFA's quota for homegrown players in the Champions League next season.

Adarabioyo fits the bill, as the 26-year-old Englishman was once developed at Manchester City, although he only played eight matches for the Cityzens' first team in the 2016-2017 season.