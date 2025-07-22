Liverpool have found a replacement in case Luis Díaz leaves

The future of Luis Díaz at Liverpool remains uncertain. Several clubs are interested in him, and the player himself is open to a change of scenery. The Merseysiders are currently exploring options for his position.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid. The player is aware that Los Blancos are prepared to let him go, so the Brazilian’s camp is weighing up possible destinations for the next step in his career.

However, the main stumbling block could be his salary—Rodrygo currently earns ten million euros per year after taxes.

It was previously reported that Bayern intend to return with an improved offer for Díaz. At this moment, the Colombian remains the Munich club’s top target for the left winger position.

Reminder: Eintracht forward Hugo Ekitike is definitely set to join Liverpool this summer. The clubs have fully agreed on a transfer worth 90 million euros, with an additional 5 million possible in bonuses for Frankfurt.