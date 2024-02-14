RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Liverpool have formed a seven likely successors to Klopp. It is known who the favourite is

Football news Yesterday, 04:13
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp has unexpectedly announced his retirement at the end of the season, and work has begun in the club's offices to find a successor to the German.

According to 90min.com, the Scousers have formed a shortlist of seven candidates. The main contender to lead Liverpool is Bayer coach Xabi Alonso.

Still, the Merseysiders are considering options from Premier League clubs too. Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou are serious candidates, although the persona of former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, now employed at Aston Villa, has also been discussed.

Foreign options are also known in the form of two coaches from the Portuguese Championship, Ruben Amorim of Sporting and Roger Schmidt of Benfica. The head coach of the German national team Julian Nagelsmann is also on the pencil.

The name of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, currently employed by Al-Ettifaq, has also been floated, but he is not a major contender for the job. However, out of respect, Gerrard may be offered an interview if he requests it.

