Bayer's Sporting Director is confident in Alonso's future

Amid Bayer's success, currently leading the Bundesliga, top clubs are showing interest in its representatives. Most rumors swirl around Bayer's head coach, Xabi Alonso, who is primarily linked with Liverpool.

However, as stated by Bayer's Sporting Director, Simon Rolfes, in an interview with SPORT1, he is confident that the Spaniard will stay with the team:

"Yes, I am confident he will stay. One reason is the contractual agreement. Another is how comfortable he feels, his family, himself, and knowing what he has at the club. Also, he has a very good team, and we will have very good prospects next year, with no changes in the team. Next year, we will definitely have a top team. These are all factors, besides contracts, that often keep coaches like Xabi, as well as players who attract interest from other clubs."

It was also reported that Alonso is linked with Chelsea.