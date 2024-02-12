RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Bayer's Sporting Director is confident in Alonso's future

Bayer's Sporting Director is confident in Alonso's future

Football news Today, 11:30
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Bayer's Sporting Director is confident in Alonso's future Bayer's Sporting Director is confident in Alonso's future

Amid Bayer's success, currently leading the Bundesliga, top clubs are showing interest in its representatives. Most rumors swirl around Bayer's head coach, Xabi Alonso, who is primarily linked with Liverpool.

However, as stated by Bayer's Sporting Director, Simon Rolfes, in an interview with SPORT1, he is confident that the Spaniard will stay with the team:

"Yes, I am confident he will stay. One reason is the contractual agreement. Another is how comfortable he feels, his family, himself, and knowing what he has at the club. Also, he has a very good team, and we will have very good prospects next year, with no changes in the team.

Next year, we will definitely have a top team. These are all factors, besides contracts, that often keep coaches like Xabi, as well as players who attract interest from other clubs."

It was also reported that Alonso is linked with Chelsea.

Popular news
Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show NFL News Today, 03:35 Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey Football news Today, 02:32 Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey
Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Yesterday, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Yesterday, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title
'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:14 He knocked over a tray of food. Barcelona director was very angry after the match with Granada Football news Today, 12:54 Xavi may bid farewell to his position at Barcelona sooner than summer Football news Today, 12:40 Kroos speaks out about his future at Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:11 Moyes's future at West Ham is in question Football news Today, 12:09 Field player or substitute. How a blue card will affect the sending off of goalkeepers Football news Today, 11:39 Real Madrid was involved in a traffic accident on their way to a Champions League match Football news Today, 11:30 Bayer's Sporting Director is confident in Alonso's future Basketball news Today, 10:57 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 10:33 Barcelona thinks to hire former Real Madrid player as coach Football news Today, 10:24 Chelsea is preparing for a summer clear-out. The amount they plan to receive for players is known
Sport Predictions
Football Today Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football Today Arouca vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Hockey Today Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024