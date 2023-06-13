Liverpool has improved its offer for Valverde

Real Madrid winger Federico Valverde is getting closer to changing clubs this summer.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool is ready to improve their offer for the player from 60 to 80 million euros with an additional 20 million euros in bonuses.

Interestingly, the Madrid club wants at least 100 million euros for his player.

Last season Valverde played for Real Madrid 56 games, scoring 12 goals and making seven assists.