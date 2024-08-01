Liverpool could include their defender in the Gordon deal

Earlier we reported that Liverpool are determined to get Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon and have already come up with a plan to simplify the deal.

According to the Daily Telegraph, in order to make signing Gordon cheaper, the Scousers want to include defender Joe Gomez in the deal. Internal discussions at Anfield have led to Liverpool valuing the 27-year-old centre-back at £45 million.

The bottom line for Gordon is quoted in the region of £75-80 million, which would make the deal cheaper to £30-35 million if Gomez is included in the deal. But, that's if such a proposal finds favour with the Newcastle management.

It was also reported that just because of the high price of the 23-year-old winger Liverpool have not yet made a final decision on whether they need to enter the fray for Gordon.