Liverpool are determined to bring back their trainee

Liverpool are keeping an eye on their youngsters who have left the club's academy for a certain period of time, and they intend to bring them back sooner or later.

For example, Anthony Gordon was brought up in the Scousers' academy until the age of 11, and it is his return to the Merseyside side from Newcastle that is being discussed in the club offices, according to teamTALk.

It is believed that the former Everton player would serve as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, but only if he does decide to move to Saudi Arabia.

However, the discussion has now stalled on whether to continue to fight for the 23-year-old winger due to Newcastle's financial demands.

"Magpies" prefer to get for Gordon in the region of 80-100 million pounds, and there is no final decision on his signing yet.