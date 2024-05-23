Liverpool are looking for an assistant for Slot in quite an unexpected place

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has not yet started his duties, and this time the Merseyside club decided to use to staff the Dutchman. However, the "scousers" do it in a very unusual way.

Liverpool has posted a vacancy for the position of first-team coach on the famous LinkedIn site. Therefore, it is open to everyone, and you can familiarise yourself with the requirements that the club puts up to the candidates.

Liverpool have posted a job advert for a first team set piece coach on LinkedIn 👀 pic.twitter.com/6MY5Es9rxN — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) May 20, 2024

Firstly, the candidate must hold a UEFA A (or corresponding) licence. In the coaching staff, he/she will be assigned the role of tactician, responsible for maximising the team's performance in all goal-scoring situations.

The applicant will also be required to have a proven track record, possessing extensive knowledge of technical and tactical understanding of football, as well as up-to-date knowledge of the latest trends in the Premier League and Europe. The candidate must also be fluent in a variety of analysis software, including Hudl Studio and Wyscout.