Liverpool are in talks with Disney+ about filming a series about Klopp's final months in the team

Football news 04 feb 2024, 02:47
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Liverpool are in talks with Disney+ about filming a series about Klopp's final months in the team Photo: Premier League website/Author unknown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will step down from his position at the end of the season, completing nearly nine illustrious years with the club. Shortly after this, the "Reds" revealed that they would host a behind-the-scenes show, providing detailed insights into the German coach's final months at Anfield.

Now, The Daily Mail claims that Disney+ is in preliminary talks for the rights to a documentary film after Amazon declined due to concerns about limited access backstage. It is also reported that Netflix had disagreements with the team and, therefore, opted not to participate.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into one of the best teams in Europe. Under the German's tenure, the team won seven trophies out of eight competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. The team has the opportunity to add four more trophies to this collection in the current season, thus rewarding Klopp for his contributions to the club.

Certainly, on-field performance is far more crucial than a documentary film, but if the team manages to combine both aspects, showcasing how Liverpool conquers trophies in a series will make it even more compelling.

Earlier, Klopp vetoed Liverpool's negotiations with Amazon for a documentary film in 2018 and reportedly approved this project only after receiving assurances that film crews would not monitor his players in the dressing room or other private areas.

If Liverpool can reach an agreement with any company for the film, it will only be available at the end of the season. However, there is likely no doubt about the agreement, as the "Reds" will undoubtedly find someone eager to capture this masterpiece.

