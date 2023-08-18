RU RU NG NG
Liverpool announce signing of experienced Japan midfielder

Liverpool's press service has officially announced the transfer of experienced defensive midfielder Vataru Endo from Stuttgart and the Japanese national team.

The English club paid €19 million for the player, with the potential for additional bonuses. Endo has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. He will wear the number 3 jersey for Liverpool.

Previously, the Merseyside club lost the competition against Chelsea for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

30-year-old Endo played for Stuttgart since the summer of 2019. He transferred to the German club from Belgian side Sint-Truiden on loan. Stuttgart paid €300,000 for the loan. After a year, the German club permanently acquired the player for €1.7 million. In total, he played 133 matches for Stuttgart in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists. His contract with the club was set to expire in the summer of 2024. He had also previously played for Japanese clubs Sagan Tosu and Urawa Red Diamonds.

Endo has been playing for the Japanese national team since 2015. He has participated in 50 matches for the Japanese team, scoring two goals, providing two assists, and receiving five yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
