Forward of "Inter Miami" and the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi, has become the most decorated football player in history.

The Argentine became the winner of the MLS MX Cup in the "Inter Miami" team and won his 44th trophy in his career. In terms of the number of titles, Messi surpassed Brazilian defender Dani Alves, who won 43 trophies in his career.

The 36-year-old Messi, while playing for "Barcelona," became the Spanish champion 10 times (2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19), won the Spanish Cup seven times (2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21), won the Spanish Super Cup eight times (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018), became the winner of the Champions League four times (2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15), won the UEFA Super Cup three times (2009, 2011, 2015), and won the FIFA Club World Cup three times (2009, 2011, 2015). While playing for PSG, he became the French champion twice (2021/22, 2022/23) and also won the French Super Cup (2022). With the Argentine national team, the forward became a world champion (2022), won the FIFA Futsal World Cup (2022), the Copa America (2021), became an Olympic champion (2008), and also won the FIFA U-20 World Cup (2005).

Messi is also the world record holder for the number of individual awards. He has won the "Golden Ball" seven times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021), the "Golden Shoe" six times (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019), the Golden Boy award (2005), and has been named the best player of the World Cup twice (2014 and 2022).