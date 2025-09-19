Lioli vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 20, 2025

This week brings us a CAF Champions League qualifying clash as Lesotho’s Lioli take on South Africa’s Orlando Pirates. The Dailysports team has prepared all the key information on where and when to watch this encounter.

Lioli vs Orlando Pirates: What you need to know about the match

Lioli, representing Lesotho, clinched the domestic championship last season, collecting 71 points from 30 matches. In the new campaign, the side thrashed Members 5–0, kicking off the season with an emphatic victory. Now the team will be looking to begin their CAF Champions League qualifying journey with a win.

Orlando Pirates have already seen more action this season. They finished runners-up in last year’s league and went on to capture the MTN8 trophy, securing the title for a fourth consecutive time. The Buccaneers are currently riding a five-match winning streak. In last season’s CAF Champions League, they reached the semifinals but fell short of lifting the trophy.

Lioli vs Orlando Pirates: When and where is the match?

The CAF Champions League qualifier between Lioli and Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, September 20, kicking off at 15:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:00

New York 08:00

Panama 08:00

Toronto 08:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Lioli vs Orlando Pirates: Where to watch the match online?

In South Africa, the match will be broadcast on SABC, making it the go-to platform to follow all the action.