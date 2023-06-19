Lille tell Chelsea and Manchester United the price of striker David

Lille has set a price tag for Canadian forward Jonathan David, who is attracting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter.

According to the source, the French club is looking to receive a fee of at least 60 million euros for the player. It is worth noting that the English clubs are keeping an eye on the forward, but he is not their top priority.

In the current season, the 23-year-old David has played 40 matches in all competitions for Lille, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.