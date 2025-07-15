Lewis Hamilton congratulates Reece James on Club World Cup triumph

Chelsea became the first club to win the revamped Club World Cup, and the Blues' players are receiving words of support from various celebrities.

Details: Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton also sent his congratulations, reacting on his Instagram account to a post by Chelsea captain Reece James.

Quote: “Through it all, you kept your head up and kept fighting! Proud of you, brother,” Hamilton's post reads.

Reminder: U.S. President Donald Trump was also present at the trophy ceremony, and James later shared what the White House host said to him.

The outcome of the match was decided in the first half. The English side stunned their opponents with three goals, turning the second half into a mere formality. Palmer was the star for the Blues, netting a brace and providing an assist for João Pedro.